JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $$41.10 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $41.10.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

