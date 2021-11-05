JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $$41.10 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $41.10.
Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile
