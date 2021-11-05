JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Electrocomponents from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF remained flat at $$13.95 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

