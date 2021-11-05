JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on SCMWY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Shares of Swisscom stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $55.08. 10,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.14. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
Featured Article: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.