JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCMWY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $55.08. 10,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.14. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

