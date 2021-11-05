JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,579 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Veru worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veru by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $693.13 million, a P/E ratio of -867.13 and a beta of 0.50. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Veru Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

