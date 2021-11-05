JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 45,747 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 205,446 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 32,756 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $110,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Eccher purchased 8,770 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $393.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

