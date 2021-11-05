JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 76,305 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Nautilus worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 30.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. Analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

