JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.81.

