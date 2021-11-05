JUST 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $489.64 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. JUST has a total market cap of $189.56 million and $489.64 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00083529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00082120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.00 or 0.07293189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,268.87 or 0.99987842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022631 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

