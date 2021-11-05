Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%.

KDMN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,685. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Kadmon alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kadmon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.06% of Kadmon worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several analysts have commented on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.