Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Kaman updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.840-$1.950 EPS.

Shares of KAMN traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.41. 183,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

