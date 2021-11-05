Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $883.69

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 883.69 ($11.55) and traded as high as GBX 935 ($12.22). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.69), with a volume of 247,568 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £647.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 964.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 883.69.

In other news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total value of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

