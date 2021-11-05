Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.