Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.
K opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
