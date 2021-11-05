Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.89.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,652,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 87,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 357.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 113,639 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.