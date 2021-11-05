Kenneth Booth Sells 2,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total value of $2,338,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $686.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,811. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $283.92 and a 1-year high of $697.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $613.70 and its 200-day moving average is $512.39. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

