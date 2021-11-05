Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

