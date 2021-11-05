KeyCorp Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $375.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.06.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $338.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of -251.20 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.19 and a 12-month high of $312.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock worth $58,595,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

