KeyCorp Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $120.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,977,114 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 82,194 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth approximately $5,196,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

