KeyCorp Lowers Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $100.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,632,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,093,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,209,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

