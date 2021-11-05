KeyCorp Raises Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $24.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on MNRL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.
Brigham Minerals stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 2.30.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,554,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,937,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
