KeyCorp Raises Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $24.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNRL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 2.30.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,554,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,937,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

