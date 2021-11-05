KeyCorp Raises WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $155.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

WCC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:WCC opened at $131.46 on Friday. WESCO International has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $137.69. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 158.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

