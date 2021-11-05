Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.45 on Friday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.42.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 347.83%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,082,000.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.