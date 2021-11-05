Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of KMMPF remained flat at $$18.36 during trading hours on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

