Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

OTCMKTS KMMPF remained flat at $$18.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

