Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) CAO Sells $71,000.00 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $70.90. 561,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,177. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.