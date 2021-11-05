Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) CAO Sells $71,000.00 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $70.90. 561,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,177. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

