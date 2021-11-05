Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Insider Heidi Rena Roth Sells 12,696 Shares

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 561,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after buying an additional 407,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,938.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 91,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

