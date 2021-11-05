Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Trading Up 2%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 11,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 29,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KCDMY shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

