Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,688 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,565. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $133.45 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

