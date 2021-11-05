Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

NYSE BLK traded up $9.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $963.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $645.12 and a twelve month high of $964.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $897.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

