Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 94,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.35. 70,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $164.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

