Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.93. The stock had a trading volume of 97,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average is $189.44. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

