Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,047 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

TMO stock traded down $28.50 on Friday, reaching $611.26. 42,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,789. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $643.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $240.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.