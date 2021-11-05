Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

NYSE:KEX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.87. 333,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kirby by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 81.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirby by 15.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 201,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth about $9,270,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

