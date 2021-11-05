Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 16,136 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.92. 13,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,748. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.74 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.00 and a 200 day moving average of $317.16. The firm has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.