Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 2,578 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $467.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $476.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

