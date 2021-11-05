Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 85,817 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $97,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $243.02. 46,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $178.08 and a 12 month high of $241.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

