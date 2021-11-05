Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 867,164 shares of company stock valued at $236,974,607 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

CRM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.63. The stock had a trading volume of 73,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,609. The stock has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a PE ratio of 123.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.74. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $308.41.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

