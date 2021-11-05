Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Amgen by 91,439.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.69. The company had a trading volume of 29,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,381. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.67 and its 200-day moving average is $232.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

