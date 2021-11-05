Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $603.89. 38,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,755. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $388.45 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

