Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 39,305 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 110.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,730,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after buying an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 350,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,839,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $136.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,685. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

