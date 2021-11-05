Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 7,503 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,785,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,283,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

