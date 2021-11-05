Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 109.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,817.76. 2,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,852.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,665.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.