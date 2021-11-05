Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Grows Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 50.1% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 72.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 150.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $220.61. 3,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $123.44 and a 1-year high of $221.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.