Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,177 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,750 shares of company stock valued at $36,169,430. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.97. 172,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,328. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $175.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

