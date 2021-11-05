Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $10.34 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 103,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 92,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.38. 17,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,168. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $101.65 and a 1-year high of $155.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

