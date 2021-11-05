Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $13.45 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,779 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.66. 102,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day moving average is $139.31. The company has a market capitalization of $352.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $1,032,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,460 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

