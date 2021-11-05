Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313,482 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

