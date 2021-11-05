Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $17.62 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $416,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,135. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

