Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $19.51 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $836,581,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $115,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.63. 19,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.19. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $231.07 and a 52 week high of $366.92. The company has a market cap of $234.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

