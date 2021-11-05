Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $20.35 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Target were worth $20,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 19.7% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.29.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.20. 65,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.