Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $26.79 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 115.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.4% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $10.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $964.40. 3,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $897.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $880.80. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $645.12 and a 52-week high of $964.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.